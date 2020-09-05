TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Check out the massive transformation of Eniola Badmus as she…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya making love in the house is not new,…

#BBNaija: I can never do what Erica is doing with Kiddwaya –…

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark…

How I lost two of my children because of my acting career –…

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

#BBNaija: BrightO, Tolanibaj and Wathoni hook up (Photos)

Check out photos of Nigerian mum and her son being mistaken for a…

Oshodi Boys go into a frenzy as Davido pays a visit to Mc Oluomo

Davido discloses why at a stage in his music career, he had to go back to school

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
Davido-

Award-winning singer, entertainer, self-acclaimed philanthropist, and father of three, David Adeleke (aka Davido), has revealed why at a stage in his music career, he had to go back to school.

Davido who has been on a break from social media for a while now revealed this in a recent Instagram Live chat with Grammy Museum.

“In the early stage of my career, I was like a one-man-band. For my first single, I made the beat and recorded the song myself. I mixed and mastered Dami Duro myself.

When I was getting bigger, I could no longer do everything myself. Now, I have producers and songwriters who I work with. I now believe in collective efforts.

The business side of everything is important. Music is just about 30 or 40 per cent. Going back to school helped me concentrate. Sometimes in life, you just have to sacrifice. It was something I had to do for my father.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Check out the massive transformation of Eniola Badmus as she recounts her…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya making love in the house is not new, sometimes I…

#BBNaija: I can never do what Erica is doing with Kiddwaya – Dorathy

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark her 38th…

How I lost two of my children because of my acting career – Alapinni

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

#BBNaija: BrightO, Tolanibaj and Wathoni hook up (Photos)

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Stella Damascus’s third marriage to her producer, Daniel Ademinokan has…

Davido discloses why at a stage in his music career, he had to go back to school

25-year-old man nabbed for stealing FRSC vehicle in Abuja

D’Banj & Don Jazzy Inspired Me To Become A Musician – Davido

Moment 50-year-old ex-convict gets the beating of his life for raping 4-year-old…

I’m 40, but age is just a number – Tiwa Savage inspires women

Oshodi Boys go into a frenzy as Davido pays a visit to Mc Oluomo

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More