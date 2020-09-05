Davido discloses why at a stage in his music career, he had to go back to school

Award-winning singer, entertainer, self-acclaimed philanthropist, and father of three, David Adeleke (aka Davido), has revealed why at a stage in his music career, he had to go back to school.
Davido who has been on a break from social media for a while now revealed this in a recent Instagram Live chat with Grammy Museum.
“In the early stage of my career, I was like a one-man-band. For my first single, I made the beat and recorded the song myself. I mixed and mastered Dami Duro myself.
When I was getting bigger, I could no longer do everything myself. Now, I have producers and songwriters who I work with. I now believe in collective efforts.
The business side of everything is important. Music is just about 30 or 40 per cent. Going back to school helped me concentrate. Sometimes in life, you just have to sacrifice. It was something I had to do for my father.”
