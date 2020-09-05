Davido discloses why at a stage in his music career, he had to go back to school

Award-winning singer, entertainer, self-acclaimed philanthropist, and father of three, David Adeleke (aka Davido), has revealed why at a stage in his music career, he had to go back to school.

Davido who has been on a break from social media for a while now revealed this in a recent Instagram Live chat with Grammy Museum.