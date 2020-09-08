Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

Popular Nigerian singer Davido has been spotted in a new photo where he prostrated to greet Oba Lawal and his wife, Mariam in respect for the traditional culture of the Yoruba people.

The singer paid a visit on the Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Gbolahan Lawal on Monday.

According to Oba Lawal, via his Twitter handle shared photos of the visit on Tuesday. He further noted that he was pleased to host the Davido, a talented and sensational young man.

He wrote;

“My lovely Olori, Mariam and I were pleased to receive the very talented and sensational Davido as well as Seyi Tinubu yesterday. I was very pleased with our conversations and the prospects and possibilities for Tourism.

“Keep your fingers crossed for a collaboration to take Iru to greater heights. Meanwhile, I hope you have registered for the Sustainable Cities (aka Olokun) Dialogue this Friday. I’ll love to see you there,” he wrote on his twitter handle.