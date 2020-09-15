Davido finally discloses why he took a break from social media

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known by his stage name, Davido has shared the real reason why he took a break from social media.

According to him he left social media to concentrate on himself, adding that many activities that he involved himself in had begun to take a toll on him, so, he decided to concentrate on himself.

In a chat with Beat FM, Davido revealed that he didn’t know he was going to stay away for that long but it happened.

In his words,