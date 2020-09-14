Davido gets a role in popular movie ‘Coming To America 2’ (Details)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian international singer and DMW boss, Davido is set to appear in the forthcoming comedy classic, Coming To America 2, which is set to be released later this year. He has been officially listed among the cast of the movie.

‘Coming To America’ continues to be one of the biggest movies from Hollywood in the 1980s with stars like Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, and Paul Bates as its main cast.

The stars will be retaining their roles in the sequel which will be released soon. Davido is now set to appear in the sequel, much to the pleasure of his fans.

Other new faces expected to be in the movie include Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne, Rick Ross, Luenell, Rotimi, Teyana Taylor, and Michael Blackson. See a list of the confirmed cast below;

