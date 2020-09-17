“Davido please tell them I did not beg you” – Airport staff who got a gift of $100 from Davido laments after getting fired over begging (Video)

An airport staff who recently went viral after Davido gifted him $100 bill at the airport, has pleaded with the singer to clear his name and help him get his job back.

The airport staff was allegedly dismissed for begging which is regarded as unethical in his line of work.

Recall, months ago, the airport staff could not hide his joy after Davido tipped him $100 during one of his trips.

However, the airport authorities does not see receiving money from passengers at the airport as a proper work ethic, as allegations of the staff having been dismissed for “begging a passenger for money” surfaced.

