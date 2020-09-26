Davido signs new artiste, Deinde, to DMW record label

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian artiste, David Adeleke, also known as Davido has signed a new artiste, Deinde, to his record label, DMW.

Davido disclosed this today, September 26 on his official page on Instagam.

Welcoming Deinde to DMW, Davido wrote; “Everyone join me in welcoming my new artiste to the DMW family ! @deindeofficial ! A real gem with the mic and pen. Trust me when I say watch out for what’s to come ! Time for you to soar bro ! Everyone go over to his page show him some love for me! #DMW shit! 💣 😈 #Stay tuned!!”

Expressing gratitude to Davido for signing him to Davido Music Worldwide, Deinde wrote; “If you believe, tepa moshe and PRAY. No be by power, no be by agidi. Thanks for welcoming me to the Family Boss!!! @davidoofficial #30BG #DMW”

See Davido’s post below;

