Davido’s FEM hits over a million views within 9 hours; is the song a diss at Burna Boy?

Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian international artiste, David Davido Adeleke finally made a return to social media on Thursday after months away from all platforms.

Davido made it a gallant return as he dropped a new song dubbed, FEM.

While the song has been well received by his fans and has been trending, it, however, looks like Davido might have made a diss at Burna Boy in the new song.

The word ‘FEM’ means ‘Shut up.’  

In the first lines of the song, Davido sang, “E be like you don dey talk too much, small talk you don dey talk, fem. O boy, you don dey do too much, small talk you don dey look who talk, fem…”

Then the shots and threats began, “Person wey dey find pity, nor dey do me itty bitty. You wan know 30 BG, you go know 30 GB when you see 30 BG…”

What really gave Davido away was, “Then Odogwu say we ‘Like To Party’ just call me…:”

This can be linked to Burna Boy’s first single from his album, L.I.F.E, dubbed ‘Like To Party.’ 

The cause of the diss between the two, however, remains unknown.

Davido in another statement disclosed that his A Better Album which was supposed to be out in July is on the way.

