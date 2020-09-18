Days after being compared to Ozo, veteran actor, Tony Umez officially joins Twitter (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Tony Umez has been trending recently as he joins the league of actors who are currently on twitter.

The Nollywood actor who was excited to finally join the platform called on fans to welcome him.

This is coming after the actor a few days ago was compared with BBNaija housemate Ozo.

Tony Umez has acted in more than 200 films in both Yoruba and English.

Check him out below.