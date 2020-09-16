TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
D'banj Shares Adorable Photo As His Son Turns One Today

Popular Nigerian singer, Dapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj is in a joyous mood today as his son clocks one today.

A Year ago today, September 16, 2020, Banga Lee became a father again.

D'banj Shares Adorable Photo As His Son Turns One Today

The singer took to social media, where he shared a beautiful photo with his boy to mark the day.

Captioning the photo, he wrote;

‘The joy of the lord is my strength and His Mercies Endures forever . 🙏🙏🙏. As our Prince is ONE year Old now we thank God for His Grace, Mercies and protection . 🙏🙏🙏🙏’

 

