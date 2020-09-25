TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating…

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big…

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off…

Popular OAP under attack and death threats for embarrassing…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in…

#BBNaija: I will disturb you – Nengi to Neo and Vee as she…

“Ozo is mumu for choosing Nengi over N85million”…

#BBNaija: One pant is missing – Vee to Neo as he washes her…

“Dear side chicks, stop assuming every married man is rich” – Soso Soberekon discloses why

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
soso-soberekon

Popular artiste manager, Soso Soberekon has advised side chicks who are romantically involved with married men to stop making assumptions about their financial status.

Soso-soberekon

Some ladies have openly attested to the fact that they prefer dating married men because they are more financially stable and can comfortably cater for their luxurious needs.

READ ALSO

Men have side chicks because their wives don’t make them…

Your star can be five but greed can turn it to one –…

Well, Soso has taken to his Instagram account to correct that notion. He noted that side chicks should stop assuming that all married men are wealthy, adding that some men actually rely on their wives to fund their lifestyle.

 

He wrote

“Dear side chicks, STOP assuming every married man is RICH. Some of them are being FED and CLOTHED by THEIR Wives.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dear side chicks,STOP assuming every married man is RICH.Some of them are being FED and CLOTHED by THEIR Wives.

A post shared by WHITE LION (@sososoberekon) on

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating Chika Ike

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she claims to be…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big Brother show

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off – Laycon…

Popular OAP under attack and death threats for embarrassing BBNaija’s Ozo during…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in Imo State

#BBNaija: I will disturb you – Nengi to Neo and Vee as she vows to stop…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

My success is not solely on my dad’s connection – DJ Cuppy opens up…

“My husband washes my pants” – Anita Joseph (Video)

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in Lagos throws…

#BBNaija: Laycon deserves to win – Vee

Nigerian lady flees with N2million given to her by fiance to plan their wedding

BBNaija: “This will end in pricking” – Nigerians react to Lucy and…

Laycon’s fans (ICONS) holds mega rally in Ogun State (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More