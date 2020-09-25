“Dear side chicks, stop assuming every married man is rich” – Soso Soberekon discloses why

Popular artiste manager, Soso Soberekon has advised side chicks who are romantically involved with married men to stop making assumptions about their financial status.

Some ladies have openly attested to the fact that they prefer dating married men because they are more financially stable and can comfortably cater for their luxurious needs.

Well, Soso has taken to his Instagram account to correct that notion. He noted that side chicks should stop assuming that all married men are wealthy, adding that some men actually rely on their wives to fund their lifestyle.

He wrote