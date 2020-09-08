TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


DJ Cuppy bags Multi-million dollar endorsement deal with Adidas as she features in Manchester United jersey reveal video (VIDEO)

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
dj cuppy-adidas

A popular Nigerian female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has bagged a multi-million dollar endorsement deal. The deal is with a world-leading clothesline, ADIDAS.

 

The Disc Jockey was captured in an ADIDAS advert as they unveiled Manchester United’s third kit for the coming season.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, she shared a video with the caption;

 

“REVEAL! As @ManUtd fan, I’m PROUD to be a part of their official jersey campaign! Soccer ball READY FOR THE NOISE! #GGMU Speaker with three sound wavesRed circle”.

See the full post below;

