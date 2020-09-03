TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were…

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the…

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts…

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize…

#BBNaija: There’s so much favour around Laycon – Nengi

“I went to BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed…

BBNaija: Actress Nkechi Blessing, a strong supporter of Laycon…

#BBNaija: Samklef causes mixed reactions online as he shares…

#BBNaija: Drama as Dorathy calls out Lucy for always taking…

DJ Cuppy shares lovely childhood throwback photos from as far back as 1999

Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian artiste and DJ, Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy in a latest tweet via her official Twitter handle shared some childhood throwback photos of her and they are lovely.

DJ Cuppy shared some of her photos from as far back as 1999.

See them below;

READ ALSO

DJ Cuppy reacts as man tells international brand to drop her…

DJ Cuppy and former Arsenal player, Alex Iwobi party…

In another reports, some of DJ Cuppy’s fans have been calling her out as they stated that she is getting fatter.

It, however, looks like Cuppy is unperturbed by their statement as she also said she has added weight.

DJ Cuppy is also pushing her recently released debut album, Original Copy, which has been doing quite well so far.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were having…

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the Head of House…

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts Lucy for…

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize – Ozo tells…

#BBNaija: There’s so much favour around Laycon – Nengi

“I went to BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed me with…

BBNaija: Actress Nkechi Blessing, a strong supporter of Laycon admits he is…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

This one go bad o – Reactions as Wizkid and Burna Boy hit the studio…

BBNaija: Watch the adorable video of Laycon’s aged…

DJ Cuppy shares lovely childhood throwback photos from as far back as 1999

“Her little fingers stole my heart” – DJ Xclusive says as he welcomes a baby…

#BBNaija: Brighto and Wathoni hook up after their eviction from the house…

#BBNaija: Laycon laments, says Dorathy used and dumped him after warming her bed…

#BBNaija: I have brains more than you – Erica blasts Lucy (Video)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More