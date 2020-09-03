DJ Cuppy shares lovely childhood throwback photos from as far back as 1999

Nigerian artiste and DJ, Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy in a latest tweet via her official Twitter handle shared some childhood throwback photos of her and they are lovely.

DJ Cuppy shared some of her photos from as far back as 1999.

See them below;

In another reports, some of DJ Cuppy’s fans have been calling her out as they stated that she is getting fatter.

It, however, looks like Cuppy is unperturbed by their statement as she also said she has added weight.

NGL I have PUT ON WEIGHT! 😅 My Priority- Health? Yes. Weight? No. Said it last year and I’ll say it again… SUMMER MONEY OVER SUMMER BODY! #CuppyDat pic.twitter.com/JTvh8XixSI — #OriginalCopy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) September 2, 2020

DJ Cuppy is also pushing her recently released debut album, Original Copy, which has been doing quite well so far.