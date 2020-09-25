DJ Cuppy’s die hard fan begs her to allow him wash her panties for free

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By OluA
dj cuppy

A Nigerian man identified as Marcus recently pleaded with Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy to allow him come over to her house to gather all her panties for washing.

According to him, he is one of her biggest fans and he desires to be her pant washer, even if she doesn’t want to pay for the service.

In his words;

“Hi DJ cuppy. My name is Marcus and I’m a student in the department of health and home management. I’m one of your Biggest Cupcakes around here…I hereby apply to be the washer of your panties. no matter how much you hate anyone doing it I can do it even for free”.

