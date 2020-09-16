TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince…

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between…

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former…

Regina Daniels: l’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife”- Chika Ike…

#BBNaija: Accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends – Biggie…

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as…

#BBNaija: The moment Neo and Vee kissed after making it to the…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica reach new agreement on their…

BBNaija Day 57: Laycon and Ozo up for eviction again as Neo, Vee…

Don Jazzy excited as he gets a surprise gift from an online follower he helped in April

Entertainment
By OluA
Don Jazzy gifts N100k to elderly woman who offered sex for N500

Nigerian ace producer and owner of Mavin music label, Don Jazzy got a surprise gift from a follower on Tuesday.

Don Jazzy took to his social media handle to share the gift as well as what happened between him and the follower.

According to the follower, he disclosed that he was a beneficiary of the numerous giveaways Don Jazzy is known for.

READ ALSO

D’Banj & Don Jazzy Inspired Me To Become A…

Don Jazzy Finally Reacts After Reports That He Was Quizzed…

As a means of giving back, the follower decided to give the Mavin boss a footwear.

See the post below;

Don Jazzy in a reaction disclosed that the feedback and the gift made him happy.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince and Kiddwaya in…

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between us for now…

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former Mr.Nigeria Prince,…

Regina Daniels: l’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife”- Chika Ike debunks…

#BBNaija: Accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends – Biggie advises Nengi

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as his girlfriend

#BBNaija: The moment Neo and Vee kissed after making it to the grand finale…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Don Jazzy excited as he gets a surprise gift from an online follower he helped…

The moment a final year student was forced to shave his beard after a lecturer…

#BBNaija: Pray for me – Prince says as he rejects Gofundme set up by fans…

BBNaija: Gedoni welcomes Khafi back to Nigeria with kisses and hugs (Video)

Father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates dies at 94

#BBNaija: Check out the moment Laycon’s loyal fans hit the street to…

#BBNaija: I never called Erica a gold digger – Tochi

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More