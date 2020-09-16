Don Jazzy excited as he gets a surprise gift from an online follower he helped in April

Nigerian ace producer and owner of Mavin music label, Don Jazzy got a surprise gift from a follower on Tuesday.

Don Jazzy took to his social media handle to share the gift as well as what happened between him and the follower.

According to the follower, he disclosed that he was a beneficiary of the numerous giveaways Don Jazzy is known for.

As a means of giving back, the follower decided to give the Mavin boss a footwear.

See the post below;

Don Jazzy in a reaction disclosed that the feedback and the gift made him happy.