TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the…

Third strike? Kiddwaya flips his middle finger against viewers as…

#BBnaija: Dorathy is cunning and fake – Wathoni (Video)

Why my marriage plans did not work out – Rita Dominic opens…

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were…

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts…

Reactions as photo of Ebuka chilling with Kiddwaya before BBNaija…

Erica and Kiddwaya’s relationship has no future –…

“Never knew babies can walk at 8 months” – Actor, Emeka Ike…

Don Jazzy Finally Reacts After Reports That He Was Quizzed By DSS Surface Online

Entertainment
By San
Don Jazzy Finally Reacts After Reports That He Was Quizzed By DSS Surface Online

Music executive, Michael Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, recently reacted to claims that he was invited by the DSS in Lagos.

Recall Don Jazzy and former Mavins signee, Tiwa Savage, were reportedly recently invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) for questioning.

Don Jazzy Finally Reacts After Reports That He Was Quizzed By DSS Surface Online

READ ALSO

Don Jazzy declares his current relationship status, says he…

Don Jazzy hypes Adekunle Gold’s Afro Pop album, called it…

According to Sahara Reporters, the music stars were questioned over their alleged political statements against President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

After the news went viral of their alleged questioning by the DSS, a number of fans took to Twitter to react to the development.

The situation of things also did not go unnoticed by Don Jazzy and he also reacted to the report of his alleged quizzing by the DSS. The Mavin boss shared a video on Twitter where he asked people to explain the meaning of quizzes. He wrote: “Alaye shalaye meaning quizzes jor?” He also told a concerned fan that he was 100 per cent fine. See the tweets below:

Don Jazzy Finally Reacts After Reports That He Was Quizzed By DSS Surface Online

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the decade –…

Third strike? Kiddwaya flips his middle finger against viewers as Erica gives…

#BBnaija: Dorathy is cunning and fake – Wathoni (Video)

Why my marriage plans did not work out – Rita Dominic opens up

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were having…

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts Lucy for…

Reactions as photo of Ebuka chilling with Kiddwaya before BBNaija surfaces…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

‘I have been homeless for 3years’- Veteran Actor, Chief Kanran sheds…

Don Jazzy Finally Reacts After Reports That He Was Quizzed By DSS Surface Online

Reactions as petrol price increases to N151.56 per litre

#BBNaija: I do not have feelings for Neo, I was misunderstood -Tolanibaj

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize – Ozo tells…

Peter Okoye celebrates wife, Lola Omotayo in the most adorable way as she turns…

Messi’s new deal at Man City would see him earn N153m per day, N4.5bn per…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More