Don Jazzy Finally Reacts After Reports That He Was Quizzed By DSS Surface Online

Music executive, Michael Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, recently reacted to claims that he was invited by the DSS in Lagos.

Recall Don Jazzy and former Mavins signee, Tiwa Savage, were reportedly recently invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) for questioning.

According to Sahara Reporters, the music stars were questioned over their alleged political statements against President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

After the news went viral of their alleged questioning by the DSS, a number of fans took to Twitter to react to the development.

The situation of things also did not go unnoticed by Don Jazzy and he also reacted to the report of his alleged quizzing by the DSS. The Mavin boss shared a video on Twitter where he asked people to explain the meaning of quizzes. He wrote: “Alaye shalaye meaning quizzes jor?” He also told a concerned fan that he was 100 per cent fine. See the tweets below: