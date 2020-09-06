Don Jazzy’s reaction to Lucy’s eviction from the house

Popular Nigerian Producer and Label Boss, Don Jazzy, has hailed Lucy for the way she reacted when her name was announced as the next housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

Lucy apparently was one of the nominated housemates who had few votes from viewers of the show which caused her eviction from the Big Brother house.

After she was announced as the next housemate to leave the house, Lucy didn’t even wait to embrace the rest of the housemates or even give Biggie the chance to tell her “she has 10 seconds to leave the house”.

Don Jazzy acknowledge her cold-reaction and praised her for taking it like a boss.

His post on twitter reads ;

Osheeeee Lucy took it like a boss.. That Lucy’s exit has to go down in history as a fvcking classic exit of all time o