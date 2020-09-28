Dorathy’s management warn fans against fake goFundMe account opened in her name

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello

The management of Big Brother Naija season 5 finalist, Dorathy Bachor, on monday, took to her Instagram page to warn her fans to ignore any GoFundMe account that was created in her name because they are all fake.

Dorathy

According to the post that was shared, they haven’t created any GoFundMe account and they pleaded with fans not to fall for any scam.

The post reads ;

Hello #DExploras, we have heard several reports of different GofundMe accounts being opened in favour of Dorathy.

Please be informed that all these are FAKE!!!
We DO NOT have any official GofundMe account opened yet. Kingly DISREGARD such information.

We will communicate through official social media platforms if such is opened.
Please DO NOT fall for SCAMS!

Thank you ❤️❤️❤️

