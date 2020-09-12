Drama after WAEC exams; female SS3 students twerk, male SS3 student proposes (Videos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By OluA

As WAEC examinations come to an end, SS3 students have been celebrating their latest achievement even though the results are yet to be out.

A viral video has shown moment some secondary school leavers (SS3 students) threw mini party to celebrate.

In the trending video, the students were seen dancing excited while the females particularly decided to showoff their twerking skills.

Watch video below;

In another viral reports, a lover boy after the exam pulled up from behind and proposed to a female class mate.

In the video, some female students were strolling when a male student came from behind, tapped his heartthrob and went down on his knees immediately she turned.

While on his knees, he then brought out what appeared to be a ring and engaged her while she screamed away in the euphoric stupor of love and excitement.

 

