Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his wife and two daughters test positive for COVID-19 (video)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his wife and their daughters, aged 4 and 2, have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The 48-year-old actor announced this via Instagram.

He shared that he and his wife, Lauren Hashian, and their daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, all have been sick with the virus for the past few weeks, with the actor and his wife being particularly unwell. They are, thankfully, now feeling better, he told fans.

The Jumanji star said: “I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now.

“So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19.

“I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past.”

He added that, “Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”

He explained that the reason why contracting the virus is different “is because my No.1 priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones.”

Johnson said that he and his family contracted the virus from family friends, who he said are “devastated” that they unwittingly spread the virus.

“I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy.”

He urged his fans to exercise extreme caution when interacting with others to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He also adviced people to boost their immune system.