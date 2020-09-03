TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the…

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were…

Why my marriage plans did not work out – Rita Dominic opens…

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts…

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize…

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the…

Reactions as photo of Ebuka chilling with Kiddwaya before BBNaija…

Erica and Kiddwaya’s relationship has no future –…

BBNaija: Actress Nkechi Blessing, a strong supporter of Laycon…

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his wife and two daughters test positive for COVID-19 (video)

EntertainmentNews
By OluA
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock (5770097u) Dwayne Johnson HBO 'Ballers', Season 2 premiere, Florida, USA - 14 Jul 2016

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his wife and their daughters, aged 4 and 2, have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The 48-year-old actor announced this via Instagram.

He shared that he and his wife, Lauren Hashian, and their daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, all have been sick with the virus for the past few weeks, with the actor and his wife being particularly unwell. They are, thankfully, now feeling better, he told fans.

READ ALSO

Forbes announce Dwayne Johnson as the highest paid actor of…

Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ is now the world’s 3rd…

The Jumanji star said: “I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now.

“So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19.

“I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past.”

He added that, “Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”

He explained that the reason why contracting the virus is different “is because my No.1 priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones.”

Johnson said that he and his family contracted the  virus from family friends, who he said are “devastated” that they unwittingly spread the virus.

“I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy.”

He urged his fans to exercise extreme caution when interacting with others to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He also adviced people to boost their immune system.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the decade –…

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were having…

Why my marriage plans did not work out – Rita Dominic opens up

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts Lucy for…

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize – Ozo tells…

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the Head of House…

Reactions as photo of Ebuka chilling with Kiddwaya before BBNaija surfaces…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his wife and two daughters test positive…

I don’t want to lead you on, I am yet to make up my mind about you” – Kiddwaya…

“I love you isn’t in what you say but do,” Nigerian man says, reveals what he…

Naira Marley splashes millions of Naira on a luxury car(video)

Erica tried kissing Laycon, I told her – Praise reveals (Video)

I have reconciled with Chris Brown, we are now close friends – Rihanna

Boyfriend laments as his slay queen girlfriend abandons her belongings and ran…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More