EFCC arrest man who bragged about hacking over 1000 customers’ bank details and BVN in Lagos

News
By OluA

Men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Lagos Zone have arrested one Ihebuzo Chris for alleged cyber stalking.

Chris, a suspected hacker, was arrested recently in Benin City, Edo State, following a petition received by the Commission from the bank he allegedly hacked.

 

According to reports, Chris had, in an online video, claimed to be in possession of some personal information and Biometric Verification Numbers of over 1000 customers of the bank, which he claimed to have obtained after hacking into its data base from his personal laptop computer.

Items recovered from the suspect, at the point of arrest, include the laptop computer, which he used to upload the said viral video, a printout of over 2000 bank details, including the BVN of customers of the bank, 12 blank ATM cards suspected to be for perpetration of his alleged criminal activity.

He would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

