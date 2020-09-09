EFCC arrests 2 sets of brothers for fraud in Ibadan, recovers calabash

Operatives at the Ibadan office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested seven persons, including 2 sets of brother, over alleged internet fraud.

The suspects, which included two sets of brothers – Ayoola Timilehin, Olusola Timilehin, and Oladayo Fayemi and Tolulope Fayemi – were arrested in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the agency reports.

The brothers were nabbed alongside three others – Temitope Kumuyi, Babatunde Oyelakin and Olanrewaju Ibrahim – were following intelligence reports about the activities of the young men.

The anti-graft agency, in a statement, said the young men were arrested based on intelligence linking them with opulence without any identifiable means of livelihood.

The statement added that items recovered from them included four cars, laptops, exotic phones, a calabash with black soap and a stamp bearing the identity of the bursary section of Queensland University’s School of Medicine, Australia.