Embarrassing reactions of housemates when Nengi avoided Ozo as he tried to kiss her for the last time after eviction (Watch)

Freshly evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo is undoubtedly a hopeless romantic and he showed his romanticism one last time before he made his way out of the Big Brother house earlier this evening.

The 28-year-old, who during his time in the house never failed to declare his love for housemate, Nengi, once again professed his love for her even after he was announced as the next housemate to leave the house.

Whilst biding farewell to the rest of the housemates, Ozo warmly embraced Nengi and as Biggie began his 10 seconds countdown for him to leave the house, Ozo can be seen trying to plant a kiss on Nengi’s lips but she curved his advances and it resorted to a peck.

Nengi had earlier in the evening told Ebuka that she considers Ozo to be her “closest friend” after she was asked what he is to her and why they had ups and downs earlier in the week.

The embarrassing moment was witnessed by Vee and Dorathy and the reaction she they gave has had people dubbing them as hilarious and savage — with a rolled eyes and an hysterical smile, Vee walked past the embarrassing situation Ozo faced while Dorathy looked away with the “here we go again face“.