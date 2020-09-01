TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
Erica and Kiddwaya's relationship has no future - Bright O (Video)

Evicted BBNaija season 5 housemate, Bright O has revealed that billionaire’s son, Kiddwaya does not love Erica.

According to the 29-year-old, the relationship between Kiddwaya and Erica is not genuine and they are just having fun. He added that he does not see the relationship progressing outside the house.

In his words “I know definitely the relationship between #Erica and Waya is not genuine……he is into that relationship for the fun of it and for the fact that we are still in the house but I don’t know outside the house, if I should say something about it, it is not going anywhere”

