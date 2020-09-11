TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Erica deletes all BBNaija posts on her Instagram page leaving only one as she takes over from her handler

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
erica2

Disqualified Big Brother Housemate, Erica has made a few changes after she took over her social media accounts as she deletes all BBNaija posts on her Instagram page after unfollowing her love interest, Kiddwaya to deleting everything BBNaija on her page.

erica

A recent look on her Instagram page shows she has deleted every single post about BBNaija except for one which is a video of a sort poem contest through which she successfully lashed out at other housemates she had rift with.

It is a little wonder why she left the one video since she has chosen to distance herself from anything Big Brother. Interestingly, photos of Kiddwaya were not spared on the deleting spree as it seems, she doesn’t want to have anything to do with him.

This is the post:

 

