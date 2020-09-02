Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the Head of House lounge (Video)

The current HOH and Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Erica Nweledim, has confirmed she and her love interest in the house, Kiddwaya, had sex in the Head of house lounge.

Erica chose Kiddwaya, her love interest in the house as her deputy when she won the Head of House challenge for the first time and thus they had opportunity to be alone together in the HOH lounge.

Her recent discussion with a fellow housemate, Neo on Wednesday night September 2, confirmed Erica and Kidd did some ”crazy things” while in the lounge.

While speaking with Neo in the kitchen, Erica said she did everything in that lounge.

If they show videos of all the things that happened in that Head of House lounge…even me I don’t want to watch it” she said laughing.

An inquisitive Neo then asks her ”Blowjob?” and she responded ”I did everything”

Neo pushed further by asking ”You had sex?”, Erica responded nodding her head in the affirmative and said ”Every single thing”

Watch the video below: