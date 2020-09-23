‘Erica is a bastard’ – Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike who promised her 2m and a Benz reacts (Video)

Disqualified Big Brother Housemate, Erica has been involved in an audio money saga with the Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike Cars popularly known as CMC after he failed to fulfil his pledge of 2million naira and a Benz.

Trouble started after the management of Erica brand called out the acclaimed big boy, CMC for posting on his Instagram that he had redeemed the pledges he made to Erica which was untrue.

In a video that has gone viral, CMC can be pictured using inane words on both Erica and her management calling her bastard and insisting he is not Otedola to give out cars with out Erica signing a contract.