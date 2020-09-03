TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By San
Erica is cheaper than Allen Avenue prostitutes - Uche Maduagwu

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has called BBNaija housemate, Erica a prostitute for admitting to have slept with fellow housemate, Kiddwaya on National TV.

The actor took to Instagram to express his displeasure at Erica for being so ‘cheap’ and sleeping with a man on a Live show watched by thousands. He wrote:

Having sex in public is shameless, but having the boldness to saying it out is Cheap. 🙄🙄Even roadside prostitute on #Allen will never stoop so low to having sex with their client in public. #Erica is a big disgrace and should be evicted from #bbnaija2020 its shameless #girls like her that makes people call for #bbnaija ban. 🤷‍♂️She has broken the record, among all the irresponsible ex housemate that once had sex in bbnaija, Erica is the first to brag about it while on the #show, 🤣when they tell parent to give their daughters #good home training they will be watching #telemundo. Everyone knows Erica seduced #Kiddwaya to have sex with her in #bbnaija5 because her plan is to get #pregnant for him because of his father billions, 💰why did you think she refused to allow kiddwaya use a condom?🤷‍♀️#instagram

Having sex in public is shameless, but having the boldness to saying it out is Cheap. 🙄🙄Even roadside prostitute on #Allen will never stoop so low to having sex with their client in public. #Erica is a big disgrace and should be evicted from #bbnaija2020 its shameless #girls like her that makes people call for #bbnaija ban. 🤷‍♂️She has broken the record, among all the irresponsible ex housemate that once had sex in bbnaija, Erica is the first to brag about it while on the #show, 🤣when they tell parent to give their daughters #good home training they will be watching #telemundo. Everyone knows Erica seduced #Kiddwaya to have sex with her in #bbnaija5 because her plan is to get #pregnant for him because of his father billions, 💰why did you think she refused to allow kiddwaya use a condom?🤷‍♀️#instagram

