TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night…

Cheating wife and lover flogged after being caught red-handed…

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his…

Few days after his bail from Police custody, Nigerian porn star,…

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi told Ozo she doesn’t need his…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and…

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen…

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The outfit…

Family fun time; Femi Otedola shows off dancing skill with his…

“Erica is destined to be Nigeria’s first female president” – Uche Maduagwu reveals

EntertainmentBig Brother Naija 2020
By San

Popular Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has revealed that former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Erica Nlewedim  is destined to become Nigeria’s first female president.

The actor who took to his Instagram page to make this revelation also disclosed that Erica did not have s*x on the reality TV show, contrary to what many people believed.

READ ALSO

Kiddwaya’s reunites with his UK based mom for the first time…

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The…

He wrote:

“#Erica is destined to be Nigerias first female president. 😍😍#Stargirl will never have sex in #bbnaija5 because she has class like #Ritadominic. She will never use #ozo feeling like #ghana must go bag to advance her stay in #bbnaija2020, imagine, after playing #snake and ladder with #ozone feelings and #emotion in #bbnaijalockdown, ordinary a goodbye and thanks for coming to #bbnaija kiss on ozo lips after eviction night, their #bayelsa first pikin no fit give, see ancestral stinginess

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night (photos/videos)

Cheating wife and lover flogged after being caught red-handed fornicating by her…

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his eviction

Few days after his bail from Police custody, Nigerian porn star, Kingtblakhoc…

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi told Ozo she doesn’t need his stupid love…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and Ozo’s…

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen playing hard…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Kiddwaya’s reunites with his UK based mom for the first time in months (Photos)

Abule Odo Explosion: New footage recorded 5mins before inferno points that NNPC…

“It’s not every man’s dream that comes to pass, well mine…

Annie Idibia thanks 2Baba’s Baby Mama, Sumbo Adeoye For Organizing Surprise…

“Erica is destined to be Nigeria’s first female president” – Uche Maduagwu…

Men from age 19 to 27 are liabilities, don’t date them” – Nigerian…

#BBNaija: Laycon reveals his greatest achievement in life will be to emerge…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More