“Erica is destined to be Nigeria’s first female president” – Uche Maduagwu reveals

Popular Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has revealed that former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Erica Nlewedim is destined to become Nigeria’s first female president.

The actor who took to his Instagram page to make this revelation also disclosed that Erica did not have s*x on the reality TV show, contrary to what many people believed.

He wrote:

“#Erica is destined to be Nigerias first female president. 😍😍#Stargirl will never have sex in #bbnaija5 because she has class like #Ritadominic. She will never use #ozo feeling like #ghana must go bag to advance her stay in #bbnaija2020, imagine, after playing #snake and ladder with #ozone feelings and #emotion in #bbnaijalockdown, ordinary a goodbye and thanks for coming to #bbnaija kiss on ozo lips after eviction night, their #bayelsa first pikin no fit give, see ancestral stinginess