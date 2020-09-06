TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San
"Erica is still learning work near Cee-C" - Nigerians dig out old video of Cee C dragging Tobi for over 2hrs

Big Brother Naija Season 5 housemate, Erica Nlewedim has been buzzing up the social media space all day following an altercation with fellow housemate, Laycon.

Nigerians have however been reacting to her moves of calling Laycon names after the Saturday night party as many blame it on the alcohol, while others are calling on to biggie to disqualify her from the house form breaking the house rules.

While arguing on social media, netizens made reference to outburst from housemates of previous seasons, juxtaposing it with Erica’s act of last night. Many believe her level of ‘craze is not up to that of Cee-C of the 2018 edition and that of Tacha’s in the 2019 house.

Nigerian make up artist stuns in make-over transformation to…

Nigerians react as mother angrily pushes her baby off the…

Video from a time Cee C dragged Tobi for over two hours, went to bed and woke up to continue bashing him surfaced online, Watch the video below:

