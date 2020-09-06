Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5 million as they open a GoFundMe account for her

The disqualified housemate, Erica is becoming more of a queen outside the house as she was in the house. Her fans are not resting on their oars to make her not miss the Big Brother house nor the competition’s grand prize.

A young lady on Twitter identified as Bervelynn announced earlier that a “GoFundMe” account will be opened for the disqualified housemate and a couple of hours later, she announced that the account has been set up and she posted the link where the donations will go to.

See her post:

Elites we are creating a gofundme for her and we are contributing till she makes 100m naira. Who’s in? Comment if you’re in. #Erica #ElitesUnconditionallyLoveYouErica #Bbnaija — Bervelyn (@Bervelynnnnnn) September 6, 2020

A GO FUND ME has been set up as requested by all ELITES🙏🏾👇🏽👇🏽. https://t.co/wd2MwvNRDd Kindly share and get it round to all who need it. — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) September 6, 2020

Surprisingly, just over an hour after the donation link was shared and as at the time of writing this post, Erica has close to 2 million Naira donated out of the 38.5 million naira projected.

See the screenshot yourself: