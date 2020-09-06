Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5 million as they open a GoFundMe account for her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
erica-gofundme-donation

The disqualified housemate, Erica is becoming more of a queen outside the house as she was in the house. Her fans are not resting on their oars to make her not miss the Big Brother house nor the competition’s grand prize.

Erica

A young lady on Twitter identified as  Bervelynn announced earlier that a “GoFundMe” account will be opened for the disqualified housemate and a couple of hours later, she announced that the account has been set up and she posted the link where the donations will go to.

See her post:

Surprisingly, just over an hour after the donation link was shared and as at the time of writing this post, Erica has close to 2 million Naira donated out of the 38.5 million naira projected.

See the screenshot yourself:

erica-gofundme-donation

 

 

