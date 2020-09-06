TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Drama as Erica pours water on HoH bed, says she regrets…

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark…

How I lost two of my children because of my acting career –…

Bride changes her mind on her wedding day, abandons her husband…

Oshodi Boys go into a frenzy as Davido pays a visit to Mc Oluomo

Actress Stella Damascus’s third marriage to her producer, Daniel…

#BBNaija: BrightO, Tolanibaj and Wathoni hook up (Photos)

‘if you get disqualified, it will be hard for me to forgive…

‘Erica’s situation has confirmed that your village people can reach you anywhere’– AY Makun

Entertainment
By San

Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, has weighed in on the current BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ reality show.
‘Erica’s situation has confirmed that your village people can reach you anywhere’– AY Makun
The entertainer made specific reference to Erica and Lucy.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, AY Makun says he has learnt a thing or two from the ongoing reality show. He writes:

“Who says u can’t learn something from #BBNaija? LUCY has taught me that u can’t change someone who doesn’t see an issue in their actions. ERICA’s situation has confirmed that ur village people can reach u anywhere. Just pray they don’t bring up ur matter in their WhatsApp group.”

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Nengi now has Kiddwaya all to herself –…

Erica disqualified from Big Brother Naija House after…

Erica blasted Laycon on Saturday night over his statement that she tried to kiss him while intoxicated.

See AY Makun’s tweet below:

‘Erica’s situation has confirmed that your village people can reach you anywhere’– AY Makun

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Drama as Erica pours water on HoH bed, says she regrets picking Prince…

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark her 38th…

How I lost two of my children because of my acting career – Alapinni

Bride changes her mind on her wedding day, abandons her husband in church and…

Oshodi Boys go into a frenzy as Davido pays a visit to Mc Oluomo

Actress Stella Damascus’s third marriage to her producer, Daniel Ademinokan has…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Nengi now has Kiddwaya all to herself – Nigerians react to…

Erica disqualified from Big Brother Naija House after getting a third strike

Banker narrates how he was able to help elevate a security guard to a better…

‘Erica’s situation has confirmed that your village people can reach you…

“Erica is still learning work near Cee-C” – Nigerians dig out…

#BBNaija: I admire something in every housemate and would miss them if evicted…

#BBNaija: Vee compares herself to Naira Marley

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More