Every person should wash their pant themselves – DJ Cuppy

Entertainment
By OluA
dj cuppy-adidas

Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy has reacted to the video of BBNaija housemate, Neo washing Vee’s pant which surfaced online this morning.

Neo washing Vee’s panties has sparked debate on social media, while some people saw no big deal in it, others were of the opinion that it was wrong for Neo to do so.

DJ Cuppy while reacting stressed that every person should wash their own pant.

She wrote, “Please EVERY person should wash their OWN pant themselves!”

