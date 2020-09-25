‘Expect something big’ – Erica says as she signs new management deal with Paul Okoye

Former big brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has announced that she is now under the management of music executive, Paul O Paul Okoye’s Upfront & Personal/One Africa Global.
The budding actress took to her social media page to share the great news with her fans with a photo and video from the signing.
She wrote:
READ ALSO
“Signed, sealed and slaying! We are happy to be part of the UPGMC and OneAfricaGlobal Management family. This is the start of an amazing relationship. Watch this space!!!“
See the photo below:
View this post on Instagram
Signed, sealed and slaying! We are happy to be part of the UPGMC and OneAfricaGlobal Management family. This is the start of an amazing relationship. Watch this space!!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @upfrontandpersonalbooking @pauloo2104 #Signed #NewManagement #EricaNlewedim Styled by: @chalya Make-up: @karenstouch Hair stylist: @style_by_dave
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES