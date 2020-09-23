Fan gifts Actress Funmi Awelewa half a million to compensate her

Popular Yoruba actress, Funmi Awelewa receives a cash from a fan who appreciates the dexterity with which she executes her roles.

The movie star who couldn’t hide her joy, took to her Instagram page to reveal that one of her loyal fans gifted her N500,000.

According to her, the fan who is based in the U.S. sent half a million after watching her new movie EBUDOLA, and became impressed. She also expressed gratitude and called on people to pray for herself and the giver.

Awelewa wrote on IG;