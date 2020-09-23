Fan gifts Actress Funmi Awelewa half a million to compensate her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Habeeb Bello
funmi-awelewa

Popular Yoruba actress, Funmi Awelewa receives a cash from a fan who appreciates the dexterity with which she executes her roles.

Funmi-awelewa

The movie star who couldn’t hide her joy, took to her Instagram page to reveal that one of her loyal fans gifted her N500,000.

According to her, the fan who is based in the U.S. sent half a million after watching her new movie EBUDOLA, and became impressed. She also expressed gratitude and called on people to pray for herself and the giver.

 

Awelewa wrote on IG;

Half a million Naira for movie wey just drop yesterday😢😭 Thank you🙏🏼💃💃
Truly this movie is EBU’DOLLAR💃😩
I’m grateful🙏🏼 Please fam, help me pray for the giver and the receiver😄

Read her post:

 

Fan gifts Funmi Awelewa half a million

