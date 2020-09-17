Fani-Kayode separates from wife, demands N2bn from Blogger, SDK

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has separated from his wife, Precious Chikwendu, with whom he had four sons, The PUNCH reports.

According to reports, Fani-Kayode has, sued popular blogger, Stella Dimokorkus, demanding N2bn from her for a report he termed libelous.

SDK had earlier reported that the separation stems from domestic violence and alleged that the triplet sons may not have been fathered by Fani-Kayode as they were conceived through IVF and Chikwendu had demanded a DNA test.

In a letter signed by his lawyer, Mr. Adeola Adedipe, dated September 16, 2020, the former minister described the report as preposterous. the letter reads:

“Our client is aggrieved and has instructed us to draw your attention to these libelous breaches of his person and family. By this publication, our client has received denigrating phone calls and messages across the globe by virtue of which he now sufferers immeasurable loss of goodwill.

“However, he is inclined to draw a curtain over the wild and spurious claims if you retract the allegations on the same platform they were published and consequently apologise to him in two other national dailies.

“You are also advised to enter into negotiations with us for the sum of two billion naira only being a token amount for penitence. Please bear in mind that you have 14 days from receipt of this letter to comply with the highlighted mitigating measures, the failure of which will leave our client with no preferred alternative than to seek redress in court.”

Fani-Kayode and Chikwendu, who is a former beauty queen, got together in  2015 and subsequently welcomed a son in 2016.

In 2018, they welcomed a set of triplet boys.

