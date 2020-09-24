Fans express shock as singer Davido was caught in an unbiblical act barely a day after drumming in the church

Nigerian singer, Davido has been called out for smoking weed just few hours after he was spotted drumming during praise and worship session in Asaba, Delta State.

Recall, the singer shared a video of himself playing the drum on Instagram, However, a few hours later, another photo showed the singer smoking weed surfaced.

Reacting to this, the displeased fan expressed his shock to the singer. He wrote;

“Brother David wey still drum for church yesterday. Na him dey carry weed for hand now. Truly, Jesus is the most HIGH”, .

However, Davido reacted, by justifying his weed smoking, said he didn’t drum inside a church.

See photo;