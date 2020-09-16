Fans praise and sympathize with Laycon as claims that his father was a policeman who died painfully surfaces

Popular Twitter user, identified as Dr Olufunmilayo has done some background check on Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Laycon, and revealed that the housemate’s late dad was a policeman who died painfully.

According to Olufunmilayo, the musician did not use the story of his father’s death to gain vote.

However, the BBNaija Lockdown housemate, often refrains from talking about his dad but the times he talks about him, he mentioned the great impact he has had on his life.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, old tweets of him mourning the death of his father surfaced again on Twitter and it got heartwarming comments from a lot of people, thereby giving people more reasons to support him.

More details have now emerged about the father of the musician-housemate as Dr Olufunmilayo claimed that he was a Nigerian policeman before he died.

Although Laycon did not reveal what led to his father’s death, Olufunmilayo claimed that the father of the Lockdown housemate died in a painful way.

Dr Olufunmilayo made this revelation to counter the popular claims that Laycon is using pity to gain votes from viewers.

He tweeted,