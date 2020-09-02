Fans react as Laycon, Nengi and Vee win ₦1m each and a trip to Scotland

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
laycon-team-gold

It is a day of joy for Laycon’s fans as their “icon” and BBNaija housemate, Laycon, won a sum of 1million naira and an all-expense-paid trip to Scotland along with his teammates, Vee and Nengi.

The housemates were divided into four teams which include; Team Red Label (Lucy and Prince), Team Gold Label (Laycon, Vee and Nnegi), Team Black Label (Erica, Trikytee, and Kiddwaya), and Team White Label (Ozo, Dorathy and Neo).

team-gold Laycon belongs to Team Gold who won the Johnnie Walker challenge.

The task was to paint a Johnnie Walker structure and they were meant to show their creativity while at it.

laycon-vee-nengi

Their team scored 91 points to win the challenge over the other three teams.

The current  Head of House, Erica announced the scores and declared Vee, Nengi and Laycon as the winners of an all-expense-paid trip to Scotland.

At the end of the season, Laycon and his teammates will receive 1 million Naira each from the Johnny Walker brand.

Similarly, Johnnie Walker also announced the win on her verified Twitter page, and the tweet has sparked mixed reactions from fans.

While some fans were happy for the team, some felt other housemates deserved it.

See the tweet and reactions below,

bbn-johnie-walker-challenge-twitter-screenshot-fan-reactions

bbn-johnie-walker-challenge-twitter-screenshot-fan-reactions

bbn-johnie-walker-challenge-twitter-screenshot-fan-reactions

