Fans reveal their consolation plan For Laycon after being insulted by Erica last night

Yesternight was not so funny in the Big brother’s house as the three most talked about housemates on the show went at loggerheads. Erica, the current Head Of House got into a quarrel with her admirer in the house, Laycon before taking the fight to her deputy, Prince.

The massive supporters of Laycon did take this well and Quite a handful of them have taken to social media to reiterate their decisions to continually vote for BBNaija housemate, Laycon to win this year’s edition of the reality TV show, just after Erica insulted him.

Erica has been the talk of Nigerian social media since yesterday night after she, while intoxicated, stated that she would love to see Laycon dead for ‘being evil’

Erica had accused the singer of riding on her fame and stated that he could never trend except her name is mentioned alongside his.

Her whole tantrum comes after Ebuka revealed that Laycon was telling other housemates the actress had made attempts to kiss him — a situation she vehemently denied and asked to know when she tried to kiss the rapper.

Laycon’s refusal to provide her a tangible answer is what led her to make derogatory statements about the singer after they partied on Saturday night — in videos that are making rounds on the internet, Erica can be seen saying Laycon would suffer in life and she would make sure he dies, by killing him.

Reacting to her comments, Nigerians on Twitter vowed to continue to vote for Laycon until he emerges winner of the reality TV show. Some notable comments,

”Tbh I want her to her see laycon win in the finals that would be the best revenge for all the dirt she’s been tossing.all because Kidd didn’t want to go for a gold digger” a user wrote on Twitter.

“This Erica no know say for every situationship she finds herself with Laycon, it’s a vote for him. Gbogbo Eleyi o necessary at all. Alcohol is an enabler to pour out the inner most of the mind without fear or bother. O ma se o”

Some viewers of the show are at the same time calling for her disqualification from the show.