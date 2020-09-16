Fans troll Mr Eazi for planning to use his girlfriend, Temi’s new Ferrari in his music video

Mr Eazi’s girlfriend, Temi Otedola has just received a brand new customized Ferrari from her billionaire father, Femi Otedola.

The billionaire father, bought one Ferrari each for all his three daughters and this has caused some sort of a buzz on social media.

Reacting to the news, a social media user have taken to Twitter to urge Mr Eazi not to think about using the new car in any of his music videos.

He tweeted,

“Wetin go pain me pass na if I see Temi Ferrari for any new Mr Eazi music video”.

In response, the musician stated that he has even booked it in advance.

He wrote,

“Something wey I don book already!!!!”.

Recall that, earlier today Femi Otedola causally took his daughters, Florence (DJ Cuppy), Temi and Tolani out for shopping and he bought them a Ferrari Portofino!!

DJ Cuppy made the announcement on her page and her fans have been going crazy in the comment section.