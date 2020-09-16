Fans troll Mr Eazi for planning to use his girlfriend, Temi’s new Ferrari in his music video

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello

Mr Eazi’s girlfriend, Temi Otedola has just received a brand new customized Ferrari from her billionaire father, Femi Otedola.

eazi-temi-1536x1024

The billionaire father, bought one Ferrari each for all his three daughters and this has caused some sort of a buzz on social media.

Otedola hosts DJ Cuppy, Temi, Mr Eazi (Video)

Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola vows never to breakup…

Reacting to the news, a social media user have taken to Twitter to urge Mr Eazi not to think about using the new car in any of his music videos.

temi-otedola-ferrari

 

He tweeted,

“Wetin go pain me pass na if I see Temi Ferrari for any new Mr Eazi music video”.

In response, the musician stated that he has even booked it in advance.

He wrote,

“Something wey I don book already!!!!”.

Recall that, earlier today Femi Otedola causally took his daughters, Florence (DJ Cuppy), Temi and Tolani out for shopping and he bought them a Ferrari Portofino!!

DJ Cuppy made the announcement on her page and her fans have been going crazy in the comment section.

 

