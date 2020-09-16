TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince…

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between…

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former…

Regina Daniels: l’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife”- Chika Ike…

#BBNaija: Accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends – Biggie…

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as…

#BBNaija: The moment Neo and Vee kissed after making it to the…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica reach new agreement on their…

BBNaija Day 57: Laycon and Ozo up for eviction again as Neo, Vee…

Father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates dies at 94

News
By OluA

Bill Gates Sr., a lawyer and the father of Microsoft’s co-founder, who stepped in when appeals for charity began to overwhelm his billionaire son and started what became the world’s largest philanthropy, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, died on Monday at his beach home on Hood Canal, in the Seattle area. He was 94.

The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, his family said in an announcement on Tuesday, according to New York post.

In 1994, Mr. Gates was 69 and planning to retire from his prestigious law practice in a few years when, one autumn evening, he and his son, Bill, and his daughter-in-law, Melinda, went to a movie. Standing in the ticket line, Bill told his father that he was being inundated with appeals for charity but that he was far too busy running Microsoft to answer them.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince and Kiddwaya in…

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between us for now…

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former Mr.Nigeria Prince,…

Regina Daniels: l’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife”- Chika Ike debunks…

#BBNaija: Accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends – Biggie advises Nengi

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as his girlfriend

#BBNaija: The moment Neo and Vee kissed after making it to the grand finale…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Pray for me – Prince says as he rejects Gofundme set up by fans…

BBNaija: Gedoni welcomes Khafi back to Nigeria with kisses and hugs (Video)

Father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates dies at 94

#BBNaija: Check out the moment Laycon’s loyal fans hit the street to…

#BBNaija: I never called Erica a gold digger – Tochi

Wizkid drops what looks like a cover for his “Made In Lagos” album…

Cardi B files to divorce Offset, seeks full custody of Daughter, Kulture

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More