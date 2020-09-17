Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife finally breaks her silence amidst alleged marital crisis

Femi Fani-Kayode’s estranged wife , Precious Chikwendu has finally broken her silence following reports of split with husband.

In her latest post on Instagram, the mother of four talked about how the lord has turned her captivity into happiness for her.

In her words ;

“When the Lord turned again the captivity of Zion, we were like them that dream. Then was our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing: then said they among the heathen, The Lord hath done great things for them. The Lord hath done great things for us; whereof we are glad.”

Meanwhile, Punch NG reported that Fani-Kayode has, sued popular blogger, Stella Dimokorkus, demanding N2bn from her for a report he termed libelous. SDK had earlier reported that the separation stems from domestic violence and alleged that the triplet sons may not have been fathered by Fani-Kayode as they were conceived through IVF and Chikwendu had demanded a DNA test.