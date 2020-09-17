TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And…

Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the…

BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime…

Meet BBNaija Dorathy’s sister, Ruth, who looks nothing like her…

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him…

BBNaija: Gedoni welcomes Khafi back to Nigeria with kisses and…

Nigerians mock actress Anita Joseph for embarrassing herself…

#BBNaija: Ozo wins the 2020 Innoson Motor Challenge

Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife finally breaks her silence amidst alleged marital crisis

News
By San

Femi Fani-Kayode’s estranged wife , Precious Chikwendu has finally broken her silence following reports of split with husband.

 

In her latest post on Instagram, the mother of four talked about how the lord has turned her captivity into happiness for her.

In her words ;

READ ALSO

Fani-Kayode separates from wife, demands N2bn from Blogger,…

I have lost a friend of 40years -Fani-Kayode reacts to the…

“When the Lord turned again the captivity of Zion, we were like them that dream. Then was our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing: then said they among the heathen, The Lord hath done great things for them. The Lord hath done great things for us; whereof we are glad.”

Meanwhile, Punch NG reported that Fani-Kayode has, sued popular blogger, Stella Dimokorkus, demanding N2bn from her for a report he termed libelous. SDK had earlier reported that the separation stems from domestic violence and alleged that the triplet sons may not have been fathered by Fani-Kayode as they were conceived through IVF and Chikwendu had demanded a DNA test.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And Neo’s Reaction…

Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually molesting their…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the toilet with Nengi

BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime — KiddWaya…

Meet BBNaija Dorathy’s sister, Ruth, who looks nothing like her (Photos)

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him of masturbating

BBNaija: Gedoni welcomes Khafi back to Nigeria with kisses and hugs (Video)

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife finally breaks her silence amidst alleged marital crisis

I am now humble and private – Tonto Dikeh says as she buys two new luxury…

“Davido please tell them I did not beg you” – Airport staff who got a gift…

BBNaija: The awkward moment Kiddwaya disconnected IG live video with Ubi…

5 biological children of an Abuja Law maker set to wed on the same day (See…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke gifts corn seller money after spotting her praying…

Fani-Kayode separates from wife, demands N2bn from Blogger, SDK

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More