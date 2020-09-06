TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets brand new Mercedez Benz and a cash prize from fans

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
erica-benz-gift

Some hours after her disqualification from the Big brother Naija house for her misbehavior, the popular former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Erica has a brand new Mercedez Benz and a cash prize of 2 million naira waiting for her.

erica

Erica and Laycon’s quarrel is what can be called “Battle Of The Giants” as they were ultimately the housemates with the largest fan base who never stops to show their love for them in ways they can. One of those ways is the cash donation and car gift planned to be handed to Erica by her fans as soon as she is available to get them.

erica-benz

This news came when a fan of Erica took to Instagram to renew their stance with the beautiful ex-housemate. The fan identified as chide.mike_cars with the support of some other fans on the platform shares the photo of Mercedez Benz they are gifting out to the disqualified housemates.

