Film Maker, Kunle Afolayan celebrates 46th birthday in style

Nollywood
By OluA

Popular film maker, Kunle Afolayan is celebrating his 46th birthday today, 30th of September. The talented actor who is obviously in the mood of celebration took to his official Instagram page to acknowledge his birthday.

Sharing a video of himself dancing and rejoicing, the father of 4 wrote;

“Mo dupe Oloun…Rejoice with me as my life is the pure definition of grace. Happy birthday Akande”

Kunle Afolayan is the son of the famous theatre and film director cum producer Ade Love. He majored in economics and started out working in a bank while doing some casual acting, before deciding to move into full-time filmmaking and taking a course at the New York Film Academy.

Since 2005 he has been active in the Nigerian film industry. He has made several extremely popular titles including: The Figurine: Araromire which was in the Yoruba and English languages and Phone Swap which featured Wale Ojo, Joke Silva, Nse Ikpe Etim and the legendary Chika Okpala.

