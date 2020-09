Finally! Wizkid to drop his ‘Made In Lagos’ album today

After a long delay, Ayo Balogun Wizkid, popular Nigerian music artist took to his Instagram page to announce that he will be releasing his music album, “Made In Lagos” today, 17th September, 2020.

Posting a snippet of the album on his Instagram page, he wrote, “No stress! Link me back here tomorrow!! ??? #MIL ? 12pm Lagos time!!”