First Bank chairman, Ibukun Awosika makes acting debut

NewsNollywood
By OluA

The Chairman of First Bank, Dr Ibukun Awosika, is set to appear on the soon to be released movie, Citation, by Nigerian actor and movie director, Kunle Afolayan.

The Punch gathered that the movie tackles the ordeals faced by female students in Nigerian Universities and it aims at propelling women to become great leaders.

Dr Awosika plays the role of the university faculty dean, heading the senate hearing panel of a female postgraduate student (Moremi), played by Temi Otedola, who has been a victim of sexual harassment.

Citation also features the likes of Jimmy Jean Louis, Sadiq Daba, and Gabriel Afolayan and was shot in Obafemi Awolowo University and in three countries.

Relishing the experience in the casting of her debut in the acting world, Awosika, on her official Instagram account said, “It is not in all situations, that we get a chance to do more than talk, about an issue that we are passionate about. The challenges that the female gender faces in her pursuit to be her best is multidimensional. When great institutions all come together, with an award-winning producer to take on a global issue, it seemed like a good risk worth taking as well as a great adventure into a field I had never experienced.

“Real respect for the players of the field. Don’t judge a man’s job until you have walked in his shoes. Nigeria is truly blessed to have so many great professionals. The potential for the sector to create jobs and add to economic growth is without question.

“I enjoyed the experience and I thank all those who made it fun for me! Wakanda forever! CITATION is a definite must-see!!”

