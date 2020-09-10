TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Mike Edwards has unveiled the face of his baby to the world in a new social media post.

Mike and his athlete wife, Perri Edwards welcomed their son Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards on August 26th 2020 and it has been a wonderful journey for them so far as they never stop beaming of happiness on their social media pages.

Sharing the lovely family portrait on his Instagram page on Thursday morning, Mike wrote: “First came love, then came marriage, then came”

See lovely photos below:

Former BBNaija Housemate, Mike Edwards unveils his baby's face in new family photo Former BBNaija Housemate, Mike Edwards unveils his baby's face in new family photo

