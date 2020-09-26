Frustrated unemployed graduate sets all his certificates on fire (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello


The frustration and desperation that builds up in a young person after acquiring different certificates and yet find it hard to secure a job can cause him/her to make irrational decisions.



The aforementioned has seemingly caused a young man from Katsina state identified as Usman Abubakar to burn all his certificates including National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) University degree, WAEC.



According to reports on various Hausa Facebook pages, the frustrated young graduate burnt all the certificates because he was unable to secure a job since he left school.



 



 

 

