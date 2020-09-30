Grandpa & Daughter, What A Shameful Couple’ – Troll Drags Regina Daniels After Sharing Family Photos

A social media troll has labelled Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko as a shameful couple.

The user made this unwaranted comment after seeing these family photos shared by the young actress on her Instagram handle.

Regina shared the photos with the caption;

A young beautiful, sexy and intellectual queen, (me) @regina.daniels an intelligent and inspiring king ( @princenednwoko ) and a priceless jewel (prince) ( @princemunirnwoko ”

Upon the seeing the post, the fan wrote;

“GrandPa and daughter what a shame couple ”