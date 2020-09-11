TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
He Gave Me N20 Million On The First Day | Bobrisky Reveals How He Met His Billionaire Boyfriend (VIDEO)

Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okunneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has opened up on how he met his much talked about “billionaire boyfriend”.

The social media celeb disclosed that he met his rich beau on a popular blog, Linda Ikeji. According to Bob, his boo sent him N20 Million on the first day they spoke.

Bob went on to say he was still struggling then and that was the biggest amount someone has sent him.

Bobrisky disclosed this on his Snapchat saying;

“So, A lot of you want to know how I met my boyfriend. He met me on Linda Ikeji’s blog, because he was sending me chat on my DM, on Instagram DM with a fake account, but I didn’t answer him. But I suspected he was a real person, so I asked him to reveal himself and he did. I was shocked that he is a billionaire.

He sent me N20 million Naira instantly.”

Watch the video below;

